Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. meets Parkland survivors

James Shaw Jr. rose to national fame after wrestling a gun from the man who opened fire at a Nashville-area Waffle House. (Source: TWITTER/JAMES SHAW JR.)

(CNN) - The man who stopped the Waffle House shooter met with Parkland survivors on Saturday.

James Shaw Jr. tweeted images of himself with survivors of February’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Shaw rose to national fame after wrestling a gun from the man who opened fire at a Nashville-area Waffle House.

He met with David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, who have become highly-visible gun-control activists.

On Twitter, Gonzalez called her meeting with Shaw "legendary.

I LOVE U SM this was the Most Legendary Breakfast ive ever had in my life https://t.co/4nhzLK8tao — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 12, 2018

Hogg also tweeted a photo of himself posing with Shaw, saying "lots of work ahead but the young people will win."

Wow just, wow @JamesShawJr9 lots of work ahead but the young people will win ?????? #YPWW pic.twitter.com/ir5bLSsyT5 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.