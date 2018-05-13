Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. meets Parkland survivors

The Hamilton Police department is investigating after a person was shot Saturday night.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area community came together Saturday afternoon to honor the life of a young boy.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Fire Department says a late night fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to an apartment Saturday.Full Story >
A group of teens in Cincinnati have developed a way to rinse produce safely even if the drinking water they're using is unsafe.Full Story >
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation are scheduled to be released Wednesday morning during that day's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting.Full Story >
