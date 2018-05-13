Man killed in shootout with sheriff's deputy ID'd

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio have identified a man who they say was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a sheriff's deputy who also was shot.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the suspect who was killed as 55-year-old Darrell Bruffy, of Orient.
The sheriff's office says the shootout happened Saturday night in Columbus. Authorities say the deputy tried to stop a pickup truck and the driver fled. After a short pursuit, the truck crashed in front of a gas station and shots were fired.
The deputy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition. The deputy's name has not been released.
The sheriff's office has not said why the deputy tried to stop the truck.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Hamilton Police department is investigating after a person was shot Saturday night.Full Story >
The Hamilton Police department is investigating after a person was shot Saturday night.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area community came together Saturday afternoon to honor the life of a young boy.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area community came together Saturday afternoon to honor the life of a young boy.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Fire Department says a late night fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to an apartment Saturday.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Fire Department says a late night fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to an apartment Saturday.Full Story >
A group of teens in Cincinnati have developed a way to rinse produce safely even if the drinking water they're using is unsafe.Full Story >
A group of teens in Cincinnati have developed a way to rinse produce safely even if the drinking water they're using is unsafe.Full Story >
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation are scheduled to be released Wednesday morning during that day's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting.Full Story >
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation are scheduled to be released Wednesday morning during that day's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting.Full Story >