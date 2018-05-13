Mason sends 4 to national chess championship; 1 places top 10

Jayden Jones makes a move during a chess match at the National Elementary Championships in Nashville the weekend of May 11-13, 2018. (WXIX)

Four students from Mason competed in the US Chess Federation National Elementary Championship over the weekend at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, with one placing in the top 10 in her class.

Harshita Ganga, a fifth grader from Mason, finished ninth out of 207 competitors in the K-6 Under 1000 class, with six wins and one loss in seven matches. Ganga was awarded a trophy for finishing in the top 25.

Fifth grader Jayden Edward Roy Jones won his last three matches to finish 160th out of 370 competitors in the K-5 Under 900 class. He was 4-3 in seven matches on the weekend.

Sanjeev Ganga, a kindergarten student at the Mason Early Childhood Center, had four wins, two losses and one draw to finish 31st out of 154 in the K-3 Under 1000 class.

Sanjana Ganga, also an MECC kindergarten student, was 3-4 over the weekend, finishing 208th out of 299 in the K-3 Under 700 class.

The four Mason players were among nine students from Ohio to compete in the national championship event. Overall, there were 2178 players.

