Actor Michael Keaton delivers reflective speech at Kent State commencement

Before he donned a cape as Batman in 1989, Michael Keaton was a student at Kent State University.

Keaton, originally from Pennsylvania, majored in journalism and speech in 1971.

The Academy Award nominated actor decided to pursue his career shortly after and was never able to graduate from the university.

But life came full circle for Keaton when he received his honorary doctorate degree on Saturday, May 12.

In his speech he jokingly mocked John Mayer's popular hit "Waiting on the world to change."

Half serious-half kidding he said, "I hate that song." He went on to tell the graduates, "You are the world. You are the change."

Prior to his speech, Keaton met with journalism students to express their importance in our ever-changing society.

Really excited for my students to talk with Michael Keaton this morning! pic.twitter.com/H9dewJ4S0y — Scott Hallgren (@shallgr1) May 12, 2018

Despite his short stay, Keaton was able to make quite an impact on the students in Kent.

Fans would expect nothing less out of the caped crusader.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.