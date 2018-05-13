What to watch until the royal wedding: The Netflix royal watch list

The Crown was named best drama series at the 2017 Golden Globes. (Source: Netflix)

(RNN) – Is the wait for the royal wedding too much to bear?

Don’t worry, Netflix has your fix.

The streaming service has more than a dozen offerings related to the British royal family that you can use to binge your way to Saturday morning.

And, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding itself will only last a few hours, this list can give you days of entertainment:

The Crown - What, were you expecting Stranger Things? The critically-acclaimed series, which won best actress and best drama series at the 2017 Golden Globes, is the gold standard for royal programming. Currently there are 20 episodes across two seasons available that track Queen Elizabeth II’s early reign, masterfully portrayed by Claire Foy, providing insight into the growing pains behind managing a monarchy while also balancing marriage and motherhood.

This obviously is a couple years old (the Queen is now 92) but the documentary is nonetheless a comprehensive look at the life of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. A Royal Night Out - This 2015 romantic comedy imagines a young Elizabeth and her sister, Princes Margaret, sneaking away from their escorts to celebrate the end of World War II with the people, experiencing a wild night of adventure. (In reality, the pair did leave the palace to celebrate, but as part of an organized group they didn’t desert.)

A docu-series that spans six roughly 45-minute episodes and explores the modern history of the royal family, from the reign of George V, Elizabeth’s grandfather, to current day, with an emphasis through the latter episodes on the life of the presumptive future king, Prince Charles. Diana: 7 Days that Shook the World - Diana only married into the family, as Markle will, but in many ways she came to be larger than the House of Windsor. Her premature death was one of the defining moments of the 90s, and this 90-minute documentary looks at the days that followed it.

Another Diana offering, this nearly two-hour documentary provides a more personal look at the still-beloved Princess of Wales. Prince Philip: The Plot to Make a king - This breezy 45-minute documentary explores the shadowy maneuvering that ultimately resulted in a Greek heir with German roots marrying the future British queen.

This breezy 45-minute documentary explores the shadowy maneuvering that ultimately resulted in a Greek heir with German roots marrying the future British queen. The Windsors - Want your royals with a dash of comic farce? This show, which has 14 episodes across two seasons, re-casts the British royal family in a tongue-in-cheek soap opera. The series began in 2016, so it’s a little dissonant in light of current events: Prince Harry’s love interest is not Meghan Markle, but Prince William’s sister-in-law Pippa Middleton.

This docu-series packs the extravagant, violent, mysterious and surprising histories of famed castles such as the Tower of London into 12 45-minute episodes. The Duchess - This nearly two-hour 2008 drama starring Keira Knightley is based on a biography of 18th-century Duchess of Devonshire, Georgiana Cavendish. Netflix’s description of the film: “To compensate for her unhappy marriage, young duchess Georgiana Spencer begins a scandalous affair with politician Charles Grey.”

An hourlong documentary which focuses specifically on the iconic structure at the banks of the Thames, which was built in 1078 and used most notably as a prison for 850 years. Secrets of Henry VIII’s Palace - You might remember Henry as the one who established the Church of England so he could get a divorce and had six wives, two of whom he had executed. This documentary examines that history and the 500-year-old palace where his saga played out.

