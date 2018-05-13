Caught on camera: Officer saves woman engulfed in flames - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Caught on camera: Officer saves woman engulfed in flames

Three people were hurt in the incident late Friday, including the police officer who helped save the burning woman. (Source: Bethany Revival Center/ KWCH/ CNN) Three people were hurt in the incident late Friday, including the police officer who helped save the burning woman. (Source: Bethany Revival Center/ KWCH/ CNN)

WICHITA, KS (KWCH/CNN) - Stunning video shows the moment a woman ran out of Kansas restaurant on fire.

Three people were hurt in the incident late Friday, including the police officer who helped save the burning woman.

"When I saw the image of a woman running out of the building completely on fire and that was something totally shocked to see," said Judy Dizazzo, who is with the church across the street from Rotisserie Los Reyes.

She said she was watching a movie when she heard some commotion.

"Our security tape, I can clearly see the woman, the first woman, who came running out of the restaurant, just running. And she was completely on fire," Dizazzo said.

The church has 31 security cameras surrounding its building and the director said they catch everything. It just so happens that one of those cameras was aimed right at the restaurant where she came from.

"Police came, surrounded. Then they took her to the hospital by ambulance. A few minutes later, they brought out another individual wrapped in a white sheet," Dizazzo recalled.

Police say an officer was working in the area and saw the woman on fire. You can see in the church's video the officer runs over and tries to pat her down.

That's when police say the woman told the officer her sister was also inside on fire. The officer then tried to get into the building, but the doors were locked.

Police say he broke in through the glass front door and saved the other woman using only his hands.

The family of the women said in their eyes, the officer is an angel and no words can explain how grateful they are for saving their lives.

"Prayers certainly go out to the family, everybody involved. I mean, that was just, I can't imagine how frightening that must have been," Dizazzo said.

