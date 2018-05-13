WATCH: Mother's Day at the Cincinnati Zoo - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

WATCH: Mother's Day at the Cincinnati Zoo

By Deborah Linz, Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Many moms took time to enjoy Sunday's great weather at the Cincinnati Zoo. As Deborah Linz reports, not only did they get in for free on Mother's Day -- the adorable zoo babies were on full display.

