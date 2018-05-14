Pompeo points to potential security assurances for Kim

Trump has set an ambitious goal for North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons in a permanent and verifiable way. In return, the U.S. is willing to help the impoverished nation strengthen its economy.Full Story >
Given his past vows to stop the flow of U.S. jobs to China and crack down on what he says are unfair trade practices, Trump's tweet of concern about Chinese jobs was something of a backflip.Full Story >
Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.Full Story >
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigeratorsFull Story >
Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'Full Story >
Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from TrumpFull Story >
Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeksFull Story >
Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald TrumpFull Story >
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal governmentFull Story >
Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accompliceFull Story >
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"Full Story >
