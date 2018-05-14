UN warns of collapse of services in Gaza unless fuel gets in

Monday's march is part of a weekslong campaign, led by Hamas and fueled by despair among Gaza's 2 million people, to break the decade-old border blockade of the territory by Israel and Egypt.

Monday's march is part of a weekslong campaign, led by Hamas and fueled by despair among Gaza's 2 million people, to break the decade-old border blockade of the territory by Israel and Egypt.

(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra). Mourners chant angry slogans as they carry the body of 15 year-old Palestinian Jamal Afaneh during his funeral in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Afaneh died from his injuries after being shot on ...

(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra). Mourners chant angry slogans as they carry the body of 15 year-old Palestinian Jamal Afaneh during his funeral in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Afaneh died from his injuries after being shot on ...

Mass protests in Gaza ahead of US Embassy event in Jerusalem

Mass protests in Gaza ahead of US Embassy event in Jerusalem

(AP Photo/Adel Hana). FILE - In this July 4, 2016 file photo, a truck loaded with Turkish aid supplies arrives through the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Israel to Rafah, Gaza Strip. Late Friday, a large crowd of Palestinians badly damaged a fuel an...

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) - The U.N. says an alternative way of getting fuel to Gaza must be found urgently, warning of dwindling supplies needed to run hospitals, pick up garbage, pump water and treat sewage.

The appeal late Sunday by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) came two days after hundreds of Palestinians destroyed the fuel terminal at the main cargo crossing with Israel, the only entry point for fuel to Gaza. Officials say it could take months to repair the damage.

Israel has held Gaza's Hamas rulers responsible. The Islamic militant group has not commented publicly.

The closure comes at a time when Hamas is trying to break a decade-old blockade of Gaza by Israel and Egypt with mass border protests, with the largest crowd yet expected Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.