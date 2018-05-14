Assistant principal resigns, charged with meth possession

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say they found meth inside the office of a former elementary school assistant principal who is now charged with possession.
Hamilton police say the man turned himself in on Friday. A Hamilton City Schools spokesman says the man has resigned, and the school board has withdrawn an offer for him to work as a summer school principal.
Police said they began investigating the former assistant principal after a vehicle he had rented was used in connection to a burglary on April 26. Authorities say he had no knowledge or involvement in the burglary, but investigators later concluded he had a connection to illegal drugs.
Police say a powdery substance found in the man's office was identified as methamphetamine.
The suspect is due in court Wednesday.
