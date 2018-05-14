Kentucky launching culinary trail at 9 state parks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Is food better in the Bluegrass state? Kentucky tourism officials are inviting visitors to decide for themselves.

The Kentucky Tourism Cabinet says in a statement that it is launching the Kentucky State Parks Culinary Trail, which features nine parks offering different signature meals that represent their region.

Some of the offerings include burgoo, the hot brown, soup beans, fried potatoes, collard greens, beer cheese, spoonbread and bourbon cake. Beverages also feature Kentucky fare including Ale-8-One and bourbon. One park offers a choice of milk or moonshine.

Kentucky Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum says the initiative "is a fun and interactive way to highlight the state's signature dishes and encourage locals and visitors alike to explore every corner of our great state."

Parks will serve the meals from May 14 through Oct. 3.

