Fort Knox marking 100th anniversary

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) - Soldiers, civilian employees and people from the community are getting together this month to celebrate Kentucky military post Fort Knox as it marks its centennial.
They will gather May 22 to re-create a photo taken when the Army post was established in 1918, with soldiers then forming to spell out "Camp Knox."
The post said it is including the larger community in the centennial version of the photo to show its appreciation for the support it's been given.
A news release from Fort Knox says thousands of people are expected to participate. Commemorative centennial items, food and beverages will be available for sale, and there will be activities.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are investigating after a series of car break-ins and thefts in Edgewood.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a series of car break-ins and thefts in Edgewood.Full Story >
The Tri-State will stay hot and humid to start your work week.Full Story >
The Tri-State will stay hot and humid to start your work week.Full Story >
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation will be publicly revealed Monday after a delay.Full Story >
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation will be publicly revealed Monday after a delay.Full Story >
Many moms took time to enjoy Sunday's great weather at the Cincinnati Zoo. As Deborah Linz reports, not only did they get in for free on Mother's Day -- the adorable zoo babies were on full display.Full Story >
Many moms took time to enjoy Sunday's great weather at the Cincinnati Zoo. As Deborah Linz reports, not only did they get in for free on Mother's Day -- the adorable zoo babies were on full display.Full Story >
Monday marks 30 years since a drunk driver crashed into a church bus on I-71, killing 27 people and injuring 34.Full Story >
Monday marks 30 years since a drunk driver crashed into a church bus on I-71, killing 27 people and injuring 34.Full Story >