Edgewood police looking into car break-ins

Police are investigating after a series of car break-ins and thefts in Edgewood.
Most of the incidents happens between May 9-11, and involved cars parked outside on driveways or on the street.
No one was hurt, but police say the thieves are looking for valuables and cash that are easily accessible via unlocked doors and open car windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Edgewood police through the Kenton County Dispatch Center: 859-356-3191.
