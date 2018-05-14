Cincinnati mayor: 'We failed' in case of teen dying in van

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati's mayor says the city failed in its response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died after being trapped in a minivan.
Mayor John Cranley apologized at a meeting Monday about the police response by saying the city should and must do better in the future.
Police Chief Eliot Isaac was presenting the results of an internal investigation before the City Council's law and safety committee.
An earlier scheduled presentation was blocked when Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE-'turs) subpoenaed police records for his own review of the Kyle Plush case.
The teen's father found his body April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call. A coroner says he died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed.
