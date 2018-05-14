Ohio jail reopens weeks after meth spill sickened officers

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A western Ohio jail has reopened weeks after a methamphetamine spill sickened more than a dozen sheriff's deputies and temporarily closed the facility.
The Darke County Jail was closed for cleaning and decontamination after deputies fell ill in mid-April and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities believed the drug got inside the jail's air vents.
Inmates from the county had been moved to facilities in neighboring Miami and Mercer counties while the jail was closed.
The Darke County Sheriff's Office announced over the weekend that it reopened the jail in Greenville, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of Columbus.
