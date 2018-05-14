Police to return to Kentucky district where boy was cuffed

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police officers will return to a Kentucky school district where a sheriff's deputy handcuffed an 8-year-old boy four years ago.
The Kentucky Enquirer reports the U.S. Department of Justice sent an April 24 letter to Covington Independent Public Schools noting a policy change that eases part of the January 2017 handcuffing-related settlement. Law enforcement was pulled out in the wake of the settlement, but the change cleared the way for their return.
The letter said the district has made sufficient progress in implementing the settlement agreement.
The Covington Police Department will station one school resource officer at the Holmes high school and middle school campus. Officers are still barred from working as school resource officers inside elementary schools.
District official Ken Kippenbrock says police won't be asked to discipline students.
Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com
