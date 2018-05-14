Court: Lawyer must honor client's wish to maintain innocence

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says a lawyer for a criminal defendant cannot override the defendant's wish to maintain his innocence at trial. That's so even if the lawyer's aim is to avoid a death sentence for his client.
The justices ruled 6-3 Monday in favor of Louisiana death row inmate Robert McCoy. He repeatedly objected to his lawyer's decision to acknowledge that McCoy killed the son, mother and step-father of his estranged wife in 2008.
Lawyer Larry English said the evidence of McCoy's guilt was overwhelming. English said his strategy was to seek a sentence of life in prison instead of death.
But jurors sentenced McCoy to death anyway. He could get a new trial based on the high court's ruling.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation will be publicly revealed Monday after a delay.Full Story >
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation will be publicly revealed Monday after a delay.Full Story >
An Indiana father is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he drove recklessly and nearly struck several pedestrians in a local police department's parking lot with his 5-month-old daughter in the vehicle - along with a loaded gun and marijuana.Full Story >
An Indiana father is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he drove recklessly and nearly struck several pedestrians in a local police department's parking lot with his 5-month-old daughter in the vehicle - along with a loaded gun and marijuana.Full Story >
The Tri-State will stay hot and humid to start your work week.Full Story >
The Tri-State will stay hot and humid to start your work week.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a series of car break-ins and thefts in Edgewood.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a series of car break-ins and thefts in Edgewood.Full Story >
Many moms took time to enjoy Sunday's great weather at the Cincinnati Zoo. As Deborah Linz reports, not only did they get in for free on Mother's Day -- the adorable zoo babies were on full display.Full Story >
Many moms took time to enjoy Sunday's great weather at the Cincinnati Zoo. As Deborah Linz reports, not only did they get in for free on Mother's Day -- the adorable zoo babies were on full display.Full Story >