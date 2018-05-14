Ohio chocolate company says hacker stole customer info

CLEVELAND (AP) - Malley's Chocolates is warning 3,400 online customers that their credit or debit card information might have been compromised by a computer hacker in March, during the Ohio candy company's busy weeks before Easter.
The company based in suburban Cleveland says the data breach affected customers who made online orders but not those shopping in person at its nearly two dozen stores in northeastern Ohio.
Malley's Chairman and co-owner Mike Malley told The Plain Dealer in Cleveland that tips from customers who spotted fraud involving their accounts led to further investigation that confirmed the breach. The company shut down its website for several days to address the security concerns.
Malley told the newspaper that security features on the company's website were up-to-date and officials aren't sure how it was hacked.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation will be publicly revealed Monday after a delay.Full Story >
The results of the Kyle Plush death investigation will be publicly revealed Monday after a delay.Full Story >
An Indiana father is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he drove recklessly and nearly struck several pedestrians in a local police department's parking lot with his 5-month-old daughter in the vehicle - along with a loaded gun and marijuana.Full Story >
An Indiana father is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he drove recklessly and nearly struck several pedestrians in a local police department's parking lot with his 5-month-old daughter in the vehicle - along with a loaded gun and marijuana.Full Story >
The Tri-State will stay hot and humid to start your work week.Full Story >
The Tri-State will stay hot and humid to start your work week.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a series of car break-ins and thefts in Edgewood.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a series of car break-ins and thefts in Edgewood.Full Story >