Ohio pastor pleads guilty in sex trafficking of teen girls

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - One of three Ohio pastors accused of conspiring to recruit teenage girls to have sex with them has pleaded guilty to federal charges, including child sex trafficking.
Thirty-eight-year-old Kenneth Butler also pleaded guilty Monday in Toledo to a related conspiracy charge and obstructing a sex trafficking investigation. He acknowledged having sex with two minors.
Butler's plea deal calls for him to get over 17 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 12.
His attorney said after the hearing that he wasn't authorized to comment further on Butler's behalf.
Federal authorities say Butler was among three Toledo-area pastors who paid teen girls for sex over the past few years and shared photos and videos of the girls.
The other two jailed pastors have pleaded not guilty.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
City leaders demanded to know why Kyle Plush was not found, despite the teen calling 911 twice and begging for help.Full Story >
City leaders demanded to know why Kyle Plush was not found, despite the teen calling 911 twice and begging for help.Full Story >
An Indiana father is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he drove recklessly and nearly struck several pedestrians in a local police department's parking lot with his 5-month-old daughter in the vehicle - along with a loaded gun and marijuana.Full Story >
An Indiana father is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges he drove recklessly and nearly struck several pedestrians in a local police department's parking lot with his 5-month-old daughter in the vehicle - along with a loaded gun and marijuana.Full Story >
The Tri-State will stay hot and humid to start your work week.Full Story >
The Tri-State will stay hot and humid to start your work week.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a series of car break-ins and thefts in Edgewood.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a series of car break-ins and thefts in Edgewood.Full Story >