Consumer Reports reveals best sunscreens for 2018

(RNN) - As summer approaches sunscreen is on the forefront of shopping lists and product placement has it at the front of supermarket aisles.

To help shoppers, Consumer Reports tested over 70 different brands of sunscreens, lotions, sticks, sprays and lip balms.

Of the 73 products tested, the report only recommended 13 of them for sufficient protection against both UVB and UVA rays. These recommended products all had a protection score of 81 or higher.

The top recommended products and their scores, according to the Consumer Reports:

Lotions

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk SPF 60, score 100

Equate Sport Lotion SPF 50, score 99

BullFrog Land Sport Quik Gel SPF 50, score 95

Spray and stick

Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50+, score 100

Up & Up (Target brand) Kids Sunscreen Stick SPF 55, score 85.

SPF measures the protection consumers will get from ultraviolet B (UVB) and ultraviolet A (UVA) sunrays.

UVB is the radiation known to cause sunburns and is the main cause of skin cancer. UVA rays are responsible for tanning skin and can coincidentally age skin.

The report comes after the state of Hawaii banned the use of sunscreens because they are believed to contain chemicals that damage the world’s coral reefs.

However, cancer experts say the ban could damage human health. They question the science and worry people will be discouraged from using sunscreen since many alternatives cost significantly more.

There has also been concern about the long-term effects from the active ingredients found in chemical sunscreens. It's caused many people to opt for natural alternatives.

But natural sunscreen products didn't make this year’s list, because of their low protection ratings.

In addition, the report doesn't recommend the use of sunscreen sprays on kids because the chemicals could be inhaled.

Instead, they suggest that users apply sunscreen to children by rubbing the product directly onto their skin.

Visit the Consumer Report’s website for more information on sunscreen health and to view the full list of tested sunscreen products.

