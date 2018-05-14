'Superman' actress Margot Kidder dies

Actress Margot Kidder, left, and actor Christopher Reeve pose in front of Oscar at the 51st Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., April 9, 1979. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

(RNN) - Margot Kidder, an actress best known for her role portraying Lois Lane in the 1980s "Superman" films, has died.

Her death was confirmed by an obituary in Livingston, MT, where she lived.

She was born in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.