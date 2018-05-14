Friends bring prom to girl burned in bonfire explosion

Korryn Bachner suffered serious burns over much of her face and hands when someone poured gasoline into a fire pit at a party. (Source: Bachner family/WLS/CNN)

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, IL (WLS/CNN) - A teen who was severely burned in a backyard fire pit accident last month got a second chance to attend her prom.

Korryn Bachner, 15, was among a dozen teenagers injured when a boy poured gasoline on a bonfire. Her injuries kept her from attending prom this year, so friends stepped in to cheer her up.

It's been two seeks since the backyard explosion that caused serious burns over much of her face and hands. She still needs bandages covering her head and face.

"Having all my friends support helps a lot, gets my mind off things," she said.

Korryn's date decorated the basement to recreate a prom for her, and friends stopped over before going to the actual dance.

"There were tears. A lot of the adults that were watching were just taken aback by it," said Bob Bachner, her father. 'It went over very well. Everybody had a happy moment."

It was one of many examples since the accident of how the community has rallied around the victims, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars on GoFundMe pages and with traditional fundraisers like a car wash.

The money will go to medical bills.

"Overwhelming doesn't seem like the right word anymore," said Ellen Bachner, Korryn's mother.

Doctors expect Korryn to fully recover from the burns, but it will take months. She said she's grateful to be home but won't be able to go back to school this year.

Korryn said she remains worried for a friend who is still hospitalized.

No charges have been filed so far against the person who poured gasoline on the fire at the party. Investigators said it appears to have been an accident.

