GateHouse Ohio publisher adds Akron paper to his portfolio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The new publisher of the Akron Beacon Journal and its digital site, Ohio.com, will be the man who holds that title for eight other newspapers in GateHouse Media's Ohio group.
The Beacon Journal reports its employees were introduced Monday to publisher Bill Albrecht, a veteran publisher and advertising executive. He will be based in Akron.
GateHouse Media announced last month that it was buying the Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper from Black Press Group Ltd.
Pittsford, New York-based GateHouse also owns The Columbus Dispatch, The Review in Alliance, the Ashland Times-Gazette, The Daily Jeffersonian in Cambridge, The Canton Repository, the Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, The Independent in Massillon, The Times-Reporter in Dover and New Philadelphia, and The Daily Record in Wooster.
Albrecht is publisher for all of those Ohio publications except the Dispatch.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
