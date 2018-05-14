Mayor Cranley on death of teen trapped in van: "We failed"

Kyle Plush was a sophomore at Seven Hills School, a K-12 private school in Cincinnati's Madisonville neighborhood. (7hills.org)

“We failed to get the outcome we wanted in this emergency response” said Mayor John Cranley.

This was the mayor's opening remarks to Monday’s Law and Safety Committee meeting to discuss the results of the Kyle Plush death investigation.

16-year-old Plush died in his minivan in the Seven Hills School parking lot on April 10 after calling 911 for help twice.

Throughout the meeting, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac maintained that policies and procedures were followed by Cincinnati 911 call takers the night Kyle tragically died.

MORE: Kyle Plush 911 call takers followed procedures, police did not by shutting off body cams, chief says

Chief Isaac admitted that Officers Brian Brazile and Edsel Osborne violated police department procedure by turning off their body cameras three minutes into responding to Seven Hills School.

The officers were on the scene for 14 minutes.

Though Isaac said procedure was violated, he said the officers reacted reasonably based on the information that had been relayed to them at the time.

The chief also addressed his officers not getting out of their vehicles during the search.

Officers told officials they stayed in their vehicle to “cover more ground, have a higher vantage point, and to be able to look from both sides of the vehicle” as they searched the parking lot.

At the time of the response, Isaac said police believed they were searching for a woman trapped in her vehicle.

Dispatchers reported that the sound quality of the phone call made by Kyle was muffled and Kyle seemed to be far away from his phone.

Kyle’s phone was in his pants pocket and he was using Siri to call police. This caused a failure of communication between the 911 center and Kyle because neither could talk to the other, police said.

MORE: Kyle Plush death investigation

Call takers at the 911 center said they could hear Kyle say “seven hills” but they weren’t sure what that meant. They also said they tried to ask him questions but there was no response because he couldn’t hear them.

Kyle’s phone disconnected during his first phone call to 911, police say.

After discussing the call, dispatchers say they entered a thrift store near Seven Hills into the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system as “unknown trouble” at that location.

Dispatchers say they tried to call back, but his phone went to voicemail.

Officials say officers used their personal cell phones to try to contact Kyle, but each call went to voicemail.

Multiple people walked past the area where Kyle was trapped in his van, police said.

When Kyle called 911 a second time and spoke with dispatcher Amber Smith, officials say that she was unable to edit the CAD system information for the call because it was listed as closed, so she entered the information as a new call.

Officers say that they reached out to the school to ask if any students were missing but the school said that all students were accounted for.

Police say that during Plush’s call, the 911 system did not fail and the CAD system did not fail “completely.”

MORE: City, police officials announce 911 center action plan

The CAD system showed technical errors and connectivity problems which police say likely caused some performance problems.

The Law and Public Safety Committee will meet again May 29 to discuss the questions brought up by the results of the investigation.

The Plush family and police officials will be in attendance at that meeting.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.