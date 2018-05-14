Vos, lawmakers took $4,300 trip to Ohio on state airplane

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in February 2017 chartered the state airplane on state taxpayers' dime to fly with two other Republican lawmakers and five staff members to meet with GOP colleagues in Ohio.

The Wisconsin lawmakers spent the day meeting with Ohio Republicans, including Vos's close friend Cliff Rosenberger, and they held a news conference together.

Rosenberger was speaker of the Ohio Assembly at the time. He resigned in April amid a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into his lavish lifestyle.

Vos has said he's not been contacted by the FBI. He did not immediately return a message Monday.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show the flight to Ohio was the only time a state lawmaker chartered the plane for travel outside of Wisconsin.

