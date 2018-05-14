Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid undergoes surgery for cancer - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid undergoes surgery for cancer

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nev., pauses during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reid is recovering after quietly undergoing surgery Monday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nev., pauses during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reid is recovering after quietly undergoing surgery Monday.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid is recovering after undergoing surgery Monday to remove a cancerous tumor from his pancreas.

The 78-year-old Reid will undergo chemotherapy.

Reid's family says he is in good spirits and resting with his family. They say doctors caught the tumor early during a routine screening and his prognosis is good.

The former Senate Democratic leader declined to seek re-election in 2016 after more than three decades in Congress. He suffered an accident in 2015 that left him blind in one eye.

Nevada's longest-serving senator helped propel the passage of President Barack Obama's signature health care law, blocked the development of a nuclear waste dump in Nevada and built a well-organized Democratic machine in the state.

