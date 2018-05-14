JurassicGeist: Museum, brewery team up for dino display

While the Cincinnati Museum Center continues to undergo renovations, their historical work isn't stopping.

The Cincinnati attraction and Rhinegeist Brewery have teamed up for a jurassic celebration.

The partnership is unveiling a one of a kind fossilized dinosaur for public display at the Over-the-Rhine taproom.

"This animal is called Gallium Opus, it's a relatively recently named dinosaur. This is a very rare animal. We have one of the better specimens in the world of only a couple from the late Jurassic period of Montana. 145 to 150 million years old," Dr. Glenn Storrs said.

The @CincyMuseum and @rhinegeist have partnered for #JurassicGeist ?? A free event that includes a meet and greet with Cincinnati Museum Center Paleontologists, beer and more! Tomorrow (May 15) 6-7:30PM @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/8f4M0n7wqp — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) May 14, 2018

The display will be open to the public Tuesday.

To celebrate, Rhinegeist has even created Brittlebrain for the Jurassic Geist collaborative event.

The public unveiling gets underway at 6 p.m. and is open to all ages.

