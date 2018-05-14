Report: Buildings being dismantled at NK nuke test site - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Report: Buildings being dismantled at NK nuke test site

In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, a man watches a TV news program reporting North Korea's nuclear test at Seoul Railway Station. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, a man watches a TV news program reporting North Korea's nuclear test at Seoul Railway Station. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. researchers say recent satellite imagery shows that North Korea has begun dismantling facilities at its nuclear test site.

An analysis Monday by the 38 North website says commercial imagery taken last week shows that several operational support buildings have been razed and rails for mining carts have apparently been removed.

North Korea says it will dismantle its Punggye-ri test site between May 23 and 25 in the presence of local and international media. The site has been used for each of its six underground nuclear test explosions.

South Korea's president on Monday welcomed the announcement as the beginning of North Korea's nuclear disarmament. It comes ahead of a historic U.S.-North Korea summit.

The analysis says no tunnel entrances at the test site appear to have been permanently closed yet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Chilean bishops open to resignations, reparation for abuse

    Chilean bishops open to resignations, reparation for abuse

    Monday, May 14 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:07:06 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-05-14 23:20:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Members of Chile's bishops conference Luis Fernando Ramos Perez, left, and Juan Ignacio Gonzalez, meet reporters at the Vatican, Monday, May 14, 2108. Chile's Catholic bishops say they are open to whatever Pope Francis propo...(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Members of Chile's bishops conference Luis Fernando Ramos Perez, left, and Juan Ignacio Gonzalez, meet reporters at the Vatican, Monday, May 14, 2108. Chile's Catholic bishops say they are open to whatever Pope Francis propo...
    Chile's Catholic bishops say they are open to whatever Pope Francis proposes to overhaul the Chilean church devastated by a clergy sex abuse and cover-up scandal, including the removal of bishops.Full Story >
    Chile's Catholic bishops say they are open to whatever Pope Francis proposes to overhaul the Chilean church devastated by a clergy sex abuse and cover-up scandal, including the removal of bishops.Full Story >

  • Iraqi Shiite cleric gained ground with nationalist voice

    Iraqi Shiite cleric gained ground with nationalist voice

    Monday, May 14 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-14 17:54:37 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-05-14 23:20:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karim Kadim, File). FILE - in this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks during a press conference in Najaf, 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Baghdad, Iraq. Al-Sadr, who led punishing attacks on American forces aft...(AP Photo/Karim Kadim, File). FILE - in this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks during a press conference in Najaf, 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Baghdad, Iraq. Al-Sadr, who led punishing attacks on American forces aft...
    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who led punishing attacks on American forces after the 2003 U.S.-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein, appears set to secure the most significant victory of his political career with a...Full Story >
    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who led punishing attacks on American forces after the 2003 U.S.-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein, appears set to secure the most significant victory of his political career with a strong showing in last weekend's election.Full Story >

  • US embassy jubilantly opens in Jerusalem as Gaza rages

    US embassy jubilantly opens in Jerusalem as Gaza rages

    Monday, May 14 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 18:14:19 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-05-14 23:20:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner). U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, left, and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner attends the opening ceremony of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018. Amid deadly clashes along the Isra...(AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner). U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, left, and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner attends the opening ceremony of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018. Amid deadly clashes along the Isra...
    The United States opened its new embassy in Jerusalem with a high-powered American presidential delegation joining Israel's top leadership in a joyous celebration of their countries' close friendship.Full Story >
    The United States opened its new embassy in Jerusalem with a high-powered American presidential delegation joining Israel's top leadership in a joyous celebration of their countries' close friendship.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly