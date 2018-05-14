2 injured after car hits Mt. Airy daycare

A car hit Waverly’s Hope Child Care off of Colerain Avenue Monday evening.

Police said the accident happened between two vehicles around 5 p.m. in the 5600 block and two were injured.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No children in the daycare were hurt.

Several ambulances were called to the scene as a precaution.

The extent of damage to the daycare is unknown at this time.

