Crews respond to small fire inside Cincinnati Zoo

Cincinnati fire crews responded to a small fire inside the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden Monday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Safari Grill, according to a zoo spokesperson. The zoo was already closed at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly contained, officials said.

It is not yet known what caused the fire or if any damages were reported.

