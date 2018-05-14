PHOTO: Large sinkhole opens on Cincinnati street

The sinkhole opened on a residential street in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood (Provided photo)

A large sinkhole opened on a street in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood over the weekend.

The sinkhole, which was about 9 feet in diameter and 4 feet wide, was reported on Otte Avenue Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Sewer District.

MSD crews responded and found that a 24-inch-diameter sewer pipe had collapsed, causing the sinkhole.

“The collapse did not impact the flow of wastewater (e.g., no backups of sewage occurred). MSD plated the hole overnight for safety reasons and was back on site this morning (Monday, May 14) to make necessary repairs,” read a statement from MSD.

Crews are in the process of replacing an 8 to 10-foot section of broken pipe, backfilling the hole, and repairing the roadway.

The work is expected to be finished on Wednesday, May 16, weather permitting.

