Hero dog jumps into pool to save his furry friend

A family’s surveillance video shows Remus helping his doggy buddy out of the pool. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Your best friend always has your back.

Doggy buddies Remus and Smokey live next door to each other and get a “little rambunctious” from time to time.

When Smokey got in trouble recently, Remus may have saved his life.

Video posted on Laurie Sorsen Becerra’s Facebook page shows Smokey struggling to get out of the family’s pool in Mesa, AZ, and Remus frantically pacing along the side, trying to show him the way out.

Smokey’s not a good swimmer. His dog paddle wasn’t getting the job done.

Remus finally takes matters into his own paws and jumps in. He noses his way under Smokey and helps his furry friend onto the patio around the pool.

“Remus may be a crazy pup but he’s got a heart of gold!!” Becerra said. “My hero.”

The family didn’t know exactly what had happened until they checked out the home’s surveillance video. All they knew was that both dogs were soaking wet.

The video showed the poolside drama and what a best friend does for his buddy.

Becerra said the two dogs must have come through the fence to get into the area unsupervised.

