Pedestrian stuck and killed in East Price Hill was father of 6

The family of 36-year-old Lawrence Mattingly said it may be time to look at more signage near the area where their loved one was killed.

Mattingly died as he was talking to his friend and stepped off the curb to cross the street when he was hit, according to his sister Tabatha Saxton.

The incident happened on May 3 before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Glenway and Warsaw Avenue.

Mattingly was hit by an eastbound 2013 Dodge Dart has he attempted to cross Glenway Avenue, police said. He was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.

Excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash, they said.



“He went to turn around and walk away from the curb and got hit by a car,” Saxton said.



Mattingly would later die at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"He went through surgery then came out and was doing good and started having complications. He went back into surgery and died on the operating table," Saxton said.

She said Mattingly had just started a new job. She said his six kids will be taken care of, but its still going to be hard.

The family said no charges at this point have been filed against the driver. Saxton said at this point it just appears he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"As long as he didn't do nothing wrong," she said. "He did... he did stop. Which is a good-hearted person. If he had anything to hide I don't think he would have stopped."

She described Mattingly as the type of guy who would have given the shirt off his back to help someone in need.



The family has set up a gofundme to help with expenses.

The incident remains under investigation.



Witnesses are asked to contact Cincinnati police's traffic section at 513-352-2514.

