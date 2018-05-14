Royal wedding preparations underway as big day nears

The couple invited more than 1,200 members of the public for their post-wedding carriage procession. (Source: CNN)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND (CNN) - It's less than a week until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the aisle, and anticipation is building in London and around the world.

The couple have kept many of the details under wraps ahead of the big day. But some details have trickled out.

The wedding takes place at Windsor Castle, just outside of London.

The stately home to royalty for nearly a thousand years will be transformed - adorned with white roses, peonies and foxgloves.

And, straying from tradition, Kensington Palace has announced the pair didn’t invited any political leaders. Instead the intimate St. George's Chapel will be filled only with personal friends and family.

But the grounds are a different story. The couple invited more than 1,200 members of the public, along with other special guests, to join in the festivities and cheer the newlyweds as they depart the castle on their post-wedding carriage procession.

The country is readying for lots of excitement, and lots of people.

Security in Windsor has been ramped up for weeks, preparing for one of the largest operations the local police force has ever undertaken.

“At the end of the day it is a royal wedding for two people who have fallen in love and should have a happy day,” saod Sargeant Andy Turner of the Hampshire and Thames Valley Police.

