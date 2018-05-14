Fox's new schedule for fall TV season

By The Associated Press
Fox's prime-time schedule for the fall:
Monday
8 p.m. - "The Resident"
9 p.m. - "9-1-1"
Tuesday
8 p.m. - "The Gifted"
9 p.m. - "Lethal Weapon"
Wednesday
8 p.m. - "Empire" 9 p.m. - "Star"
Thursday
8 p.m. - "NFL Football"
Friday
8 p.m. - "Last Man Standing"
8:30 p.m. - "The Cool Kids"
9 p.m. - "Hell's Kitchen"
Saturday
7 p.m - "Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football"
Sunday
8:00 p.m. - "The Simpsons"
8:30 p.m. - "Bob's Burgers"
9:00 p.m. - "Family Guy"
9:30 p.m. - "Rel"
