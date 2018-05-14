Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in Avondale

One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Avondale on Monday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Burnet Avenue and Rockdale.

The 25-year-old victim went to UC Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Police said he is listed in critical condition after being shot in the torso.

There is no information on any suspect.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.