Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in Avondale - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in Avondale

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
FOX19 NOW/file FOX19 NOW/file
AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Avondale on Monday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Burnet Avenue and Rockdale. 

The 25-year-old victim went to UC Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Police said he is listed in critical condition after being shot in the torso.

There is no information on any suspect.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story. 

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Prosecutor: Children tortured "for sadistic purposes"

    Prosecutor: Children tortured "for sadistic purposes"

    Monday, May 14 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:14:21 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-05-15 02:09:41 GMT
    Fairfield police arrested Jonathan Allen, 29, on Friday and he faces felony charges of torture and abuse. (Source: Solano County Sheriff)Fairfield police arrested Jonathan Allen, 29, on Friday and he faces felony charges of torture and abuse. (Source: Solano County Sheriff)

    Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and...

    Full Story >

    Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse.

    Full Story >

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Monday, May 14 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:24:26 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-05-15 02:14:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...Full Story >
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.Full Story >

  • NC teacher posts paycheck on Facebook to draw attention to low pay

    NC teacher posts paycheck on Facebook to draw attention to low pay

    Monday, May 14 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-05-14 15:17:30 GMT

    A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.

    Full Story >

    A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly