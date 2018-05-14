Student stops alleged drunk school bus driver in Alabama

Vicki Patrick is accused of driving her school bus while intoxicated. (Source: WALA/Baldwin County Jail/CNN)

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA/CNN) – A student jumped into action when he realized his school bus driver may have been drunk.

Vicki Patrick is facing DUI and reckless endangerment charges after her arrest Friday.

Student Cody Butler smelled alcohol on her and called his mother from the bus. His mother called 911.

But before police arrived, Patrick pulled the bus over and turned the engine off. Butler then made sure the bus stayed off until help arrived.

"I didn't let her turn on the bus. I kept telling her to stay where she was and that people were coming," Butler said.

Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler said Patrick's blood alcohol level was 15 times over the limit.

Patrick is currently in jail without bond.

