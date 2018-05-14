Student stops alleged drunk school bus driver in Alabama - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Student stops alleged drunk school bus driver in Alabama

Vicki Patrick is accused of driving her school bus while intoxicated. (Source: WALA/Baldwin County Jail/CNN) Vicki Patrick is accused of driving her school bus while intoxicated. (Source: WALA/Baldwin County Jail/CNN)

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA/CNN) – A student jumped into action when he realized his school bus driver may have been drunk.

Vicki Patrick is facing DUI and reckless endangerment charges after her arrest Friday.

Student Cody Butler smelled alcohol on her and called his mother from the bus. His mother called 911.

But before police arrived, Patrick pulled the bus over and turned the engine off. Butler then made sure the bus stayed off until help arrived.

"I didn't let her turn on the bus. I kept telling her to stay where she was and that people were coming," Butler said.

Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler said Patrick's blood alcohol level was 15 times over the limit.

Patrick is currently in jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 WALA via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

    Lay your money down: Court says states can OK sports betting

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-14 14:14:19 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 11:06 PM EDT2018-05-15 03:06:10 GMT
    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    Full Story >

    The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

    Full Story >

  • Student stops alleged drunk school bus driver in Alabama

    Student stops alleged drunk school bus driver in Alabama

    Monday, May 14 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-05-15 02:21:07 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-05-15 02:33:31 GMT
    Vicki Patrick is accused of driving her school bus while intoxicated. (Source: WALA/Baldwin County Jail/CNN)Vicki Patrick is accused of driving her school bus while intoxicated. (Source: WALA/Baldwin County Jail/CNN)

    A student in Alabama jumped into action when he realized his school bus driver may have been drunk.

    Full Story >

    A student in Alabama jumped into action when he realized his school bus driver may have been drunk.

    Full Story >

  • Prosecutor: Children tortured "for sadistic purposes"

    Prosecutor: Children tortured "for sadistic purposes"

    Monday, May 14 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-05-14 20:14:21 GMT
    Monday, May 14 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-05-15 02:28:05 GMT
    Fairfield police arrested Jonathan Allen, 29, on Friday and he faces felony charges of torture and abuse. (Source: Solano County Sheriff)Fairfield police arrested Jonathan Allen, 29, on Friday and he faces felony charges of torture and abuse. (Source: Solano County Sheriff)

    Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and...

    Full Story >

    Police say they removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly