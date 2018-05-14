Groomer: suspect in aggravated robbery case dumped dog at business

A bizarre criminal case out of Clinton County is taking another strange turn. The man accused of tying up his girlfriend, stealing her gun and taking it to work to confront his supervisor is now accused of abandoning his dog.

Steve Miller, who owns and runs Red's Dog Grooming in Blanchester, said a man came in with a 10-year-old Chihuahua last week.

"He walked in without an appointment and just handed me his dog and $25 and said 'can you watch him for a little bit?' and I was like, 'sure,'" Miller said.



A couple of hours later, Miller realized the dog's owner wasn't coming back and said he considered turning the dog, Vadar, over to the dog warden.

"We decided to just keep him. He's just a little guy. He just needs some help," Miller said.

The next day, Miller said police called him, and he learned that the man who had deserted the dog is Shawn Reynolds.



"I am like 'what - this guy did what?' Miller said. "So yeah, I was just shocked."



Reynolds is the same person police have identified as a suspect in an aggravated robbery that took place last week.

Investigators believe he tied up his girlfriend and stole her firearm, then went to his employer in Mt. Orab in an effort to confront his supervisor, pulled out the gun, put it to his chin and pulled the trigger. When the gun didn't go off, police said they tased Reynolds and arrested him.



All of that happened the same day Miller said Reynolds dropped off the dog at his shop.



"Pretty scared, I was like that guy was in my store, you know, so that was a little scary," Miller said.



Miller took Vadar to the vet and says it painted a clear picture of Vadar's current condition.

"He had about 15 teeth pulled," Miller said. "He's not in good shape right now."



Despite any obstacles, medical or otherwise, Miller said he's ready to rescue the dog and take Vadar in as his own pet.



"He [Reynolds] wanted to make sure somebody was taking care of his dog, and I guess he was smart enough to drop him off with me," Miller said.

Reynolds is still in the Clinton County Jail on the aggravated robbery charge.

Miller said Vadar's vet bill is already at more than $700, so they are accepting donations to help cover the cost. Anyone who would like to donate can either drop off a donation or mail it to the Seven Hills Pet Clinic in Loveland. The address is 1376 State Route 28, Loveland, OH 45140.

Miller said that Seven Hills did cover the cost of Vadar's blood work.

