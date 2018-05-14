UPDATE: Police locate missing mom, 7-year-old son

Warren County Deputies have located a missing mom and her 7-year-old son.

Holly Marie Hockstok, 33-years-old, were reported missing by family members on Monday. Her and her 7-year-old son left daycare in a white 2014 Toyota Prius with Ohio plates HCR-7166.

Police said they were found safe Monday evening.

