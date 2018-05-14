Community mourns mother killed while helping motorist

A Good Samaritan who went out of her way to help a driver involved in a crash lost her life Friday night leaving behind a husband, two daughters and a grandchild.

Throughout the weekend the flowers have continued to grow near the site of the fatal crash. Tina Campbell was killed at the intersection of Butler Warren Road and Heritage Club Drive less than a mile away from her home.



The entire community is devastated after learning that the 53-year-old was tragically killed after being hit by a car on Friday around 10:30 p.m.



Investigators said before the fatal accident, two cars were involved in a crash on Warren Butler Road.

According to the sheriff's office Campbell and another motorist, Aaron Reed, got out of their car to help.



Witnesses said Campbell, who is a CPR instructor, was leaning into a car helping a person involved in the crash when she was hit by another car.



"This was devastating. This should have never of happened," said Bill Geiger, Campbell's neighbor and friend.

Those close to Campbell said it was always in her nature to help others in need.



They said the problem is the traffic on Warren Butler Road.



Residents said they've seen too many crashes near this intersection.



"It's a raceway during the mornings and the evenings and sometimes during the day," said Geiger.



He said he has fought to put in speed traps or a traffic light, but so far nothing has changed and he is hoping the recent tragedy serves as a wakeup call.



"Somebody need to do something and we just don't want anymore," said Geiger.



FOX19 NOW spoke to Campbell's family and friends off camera. They said she was an amazing wife and a mother of two daughters.



She was loved throughout the community which reflects from the dozens of flowers and balloons left behind in her memory.



Those in the community said they will be feeling this tragic loss for a long to come.

"The great giving person she was. She was so heartfelt we just can't believe it happened," said Geiger.



Campbell was pronounced dead at the hospital. Reed who also stopped to help was treated at the hospital for injuries and has been released.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the driver who hit Campbell, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.