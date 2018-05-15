GOP Gov. Kasich to share Ohio plan to help legal immigrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) is announcing an initiative aimed at helping legal immigrants successfully integrate in the state.
The Republican governor planned a Tuesday morning announcement in Columbus.
Kasich has taken a conciliatory approach to immigrant issues in the past, joining a bipartisan group of governors calling for the preservation of a program that protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as young children from deportation.
Kasich has called on those immigrants, known as Dreamers, to come to Ohio. Kasich, the grandson of Czech and Croatian immigrants, also has said he wouldn't be in the U.S. if it weren't for immigration.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The man accused of tying up his girlfriend, stealing her gun and taking it to work to confront his supervisor is now accused of abandoning his dog.Full Story >
The man accused of tying up his girlfriend, stealing her gun and taking it to work to confront his supervisor is now accused of abandoning his dog.Full Story >
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Avondale on Monday night, according to police.Full Story >
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Avondale on Monday night, according to police.Full Story >
Residents have reported hearing loud booms across the area over the past several months.Full Story >
Residents have reported hearing loud booms across the area over the past several months.Full Story >
Cincinnati reached a new record high temperature for May 14. The high reached 90 degrees, breaking the record of 89 degrees set in 1919 and 1962.Full Story >
Cincinnati reached a new record high temperature for May 14. The high reached 90 degrees, breaking the record of 89 degrees set in 1919 and 1962.Full Story >
The family of 36-year-old Lawrence Mattingly said it may be time to look at more signage near the area where their loved one was killed.Full Story >
The family of 36-year-old Lawrence Mattingly said it may be time to look at more signage near the area where their loved one was killed.Full Story >