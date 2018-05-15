GOP Gov. Kasich to share Ohio plan to help legal immigrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) is announcing an initiative aimed at helping legal immigrants successfully integrate in the state.

The Republican governor planned a Tuesday morning announcement in Columbus.

Kasich has taken a conciliatory approach to immigrant issues in the past, joining a bipartisan group of governors calling for the preservation of a program that protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as young children from deportation.

Kasich has called on those immigrants, known as Dreamers, to come to Ohio. Kasich, the grandson of Czech and Croatian immigrants, also has said he wouldn't be in the U.S. if it weren't for immigration.

