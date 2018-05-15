Ohio House GOP to pick new speaker; last leader resigned

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republicans in the Ohio House are slated to vote on a new House speaker after the previous leader resigned amid an FBI inquiry surrounding his activities.

Cliff Rosenberger left the Legislature in mid-April under political pressure. The 37-year-old Republican from Clarksville has said that he believes his actions as speaker were "ethical and lawful" and that he hired an attorney as a precaution.

Republican lawmakers in the House vote Tuesday on their pick for a speaker for the rest of the year. The full, GOP-dominated House is then expected to vote on it Wednesday.

Rep. Ryan Smith, of Bidwell, and state Rep. Larry Householder, a former House speaker from Glenford, have been vying to line up support for the next speakership, but other names also could be in the mix.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.