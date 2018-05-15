Ohio House GOP to pick new speaker; last leader resigned

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republicans in the Ohio House are slated to vote on a new House speaker after the previous leader resigned amid an FBI inquiry surrounding his activities.
Cliff Rosenberger left the Legislature in mid-April under political pressure. The 37-year-old Republican from Clarksville has said that he believes his actions as speaker were "ethical and lawful" and that he hired an attorney as a precaution.
Republican lawmakers in the House vote Tuesday on their pick for a speaker for the rest of the year. The full, GOP-dominated House is then expected to vote on it Wednesday.
Rep. Ryan Smith, of Bidwell, and state Rep. Larry Householder, a former House speaker from Glenford, have been vying to line up support for the next speakership, but other names also could be in the mix.
