Study: Nearly all teachers spend own money on school needs - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Study: Nearly all teachers spend own money on school needs

The findings by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. (Source: Raycom Media) The findings by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. (Source: Raycom Media)

By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nearly all public school teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers.

The findings by the National Center of Education Statistics released Tuesday come as teachers across the country are walking out of classrooms to protest low pay and demand pay raises. Helping teachers pay for class supplies was a key demand during the Arizona teachers' strike.

Ninety-four percent of public school teachers say they spent their own money on notebooks, pens and other supplies in the 2014-15 school year without reimbursement, according to the study. The average amount spent was $479. About 44 percent spent $250 or less, while 36 percent spent $251 to $500.

Currently, teachers who spend their personal money on children's classroom needs are able to reduce their taxable income by $250. Teachers pushed back strongly last year when the tax bill passed by the House called for eliminating the deduction altogether. The Senate version of the bill, meanwhile, sought to raise the deduction to $500. In the end, the two chambers reached a compromise, and the deduction remained unchanged.

The study also found that teachers in high-poverty schools were more likely to spend personal money on school supplies. Eighty-six percent of teachers in schools that don't participate in free or reduced lunch school program said they paid for classroom needs, while around 94 to 95 percent of teachers in schools that did participate in the programs said they paid for classroom needs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • UN Security Council set to discuss Gaza after a deadly day

    UN Security Council set to discuss Gaza after a deadly day

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-15 04:26:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-05-15 12:01:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra). An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians ...(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra). An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians ...

    Monday's violence came as the U.S. and Israel celebrated the embassy opening, the first official recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital after 70 years.

    Full Story >

    Monday's violence came as the U.S. and Israel celebrated the embassy opening, the first official recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital after 70 years.

    Full Story >

  • Russian company attacks Mueller indictment as baseless

    Russian company attacks Mueller indictment as baseless

    Monday, May 14 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-05-14 19:54:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-05-15 12:00:56 GMT
    A Russian company indicted in the special counsel investigation says the government hasn't shown that it intentionally broke the law.Full Story >
    A Russian company indicted in the special counsel investigation says the government hasn't shown that it intentionally broke the law.Full Story >

  • Sanctuary cities could get boost from sports betting ruling

    Sanctuary cities could get boost from sports betting ruling

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-15 04:26:53 GMT
    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:59:15 GMT
    The Supreme Court that struck down a federal law that barred every state but Nevada from allowing betting on most sporting events. (Source: KSNV/CNN)The Supreme Court that struck down a federal law that barred every state but Nevada from allowing betting on most sporting events. (Source: KSNV/CNN)

    Supreme Court's decision striking down a federal law over sports betting could signal trouble for the Trump administration in its legal fight against so-called sanctuary states and cities.

    Full Story >

    Supreme Court's decision striking down a federal law over sports betting could signal trouble for the Trump administration in its legal fight against so-called sanctuary states and cities.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly