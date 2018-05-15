No humans or animals hurt in small fire at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a small fire at the Cincinnati Zoo caused tens of thousands of dollars' worth of damage, but did not hurt any humans or animals.

Fire department officials say the fire broke out Monday evening after the zoo had closed for the day. It started in a food smoker at the Safari Grill restaurant.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to control the flames. The cost of the damage was estimated at $75,000.

