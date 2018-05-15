No humans or animals hurt in small fire at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a small fire at the Cincinnati Zoo caused tens of thousands of dollars' worth of damage, but did not hurt any humans or animals.
Fire department officials say the fire broke out Monday evening after the zoo had closed for the day. It started in a food smoker at the Safari Grill restaurant.
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to control the flames. The cost of the damage was estimated at $75,000.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The man accused of tying up his girlfriend, stealing her gun and taking it to work to confront his supervisor is now accused of abandoning his dog.Full Story >
The man accused of tying up his girlfriend, stealing her gun and taking it to work to confront his supervisor is now accused of abandoning his dog.Full Story >
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Avondale on Monday night, according to police.Full Story >
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Avondale on Monday night, according to police.Full Story >
Residents have reported hearing loud booms across the area over the past several months.Full Story >
Residents have reported hearing loud booms across the area over the past several months.Full Story >
Cincinnati reached a new record high temperature for May 14. The high reached 90 degrees, breaking the record of 89 degrees set in 1919 and 1962.Full Story >
Cincinnati reached a new record high temperature for May 14. The high reached 90 degrees, breaking the record of 89 degrees set in 1919 and 1962.Full Story >
The family of 36-year-old Lawrence Mattingly said it may be time to look at more signage near the area where their loved one was killed.Full Story >
The family of 36-year-old Lawrence Mattingly said it may be time to look at more signage near the area where their loved one was killed.Full Story >