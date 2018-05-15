Distillery about to start construction on Visitor Center

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky distillery's visitor center is expected to open next year.
Bulleit (BUL'-liht) Distilling Co. said construction will begin soon on its $10 million Visitor Center in Shelbyville.
Bulleit said in a news release Monday the center will include interactive education experiences, bourbon tastings and retail space. Tours will highlight the whiskey-making process and include a visit to founder Tom Bulleit's office.
Company and local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the start of construction.
About 30 full- and part-time employees are expected within two years of opening.
Parent company Diageo's Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville will continue tours and remain a stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour. Diageo's other brands include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness.
