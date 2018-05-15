Distillery about to start construction on Visitor Center

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky distillery's visitor center is expected to open next year.

Bulleit (BUL'-liht) Distilling Co. said construction will begin soon on its $10 million Visitor Center in Shelbyville.

Bulleit said in a news release Monday the center will include interactive education experiences, bourbon tastings and retail space. Tours will highlight the whiskey-making process and include a visit to founder Tom Bulleit's office.

Company and local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the start of construction.

About 30 full- and part-time employees are expected within two years of opening.

Parent company Diageo's Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville will continue tours and remain a stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour. Diageo's other brands include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.