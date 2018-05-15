Company breaks ground on new $300M aluminum plant

GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) - Aluminum supplier Novelis is breaking ground on a new $305 million processing plant in western Kentucky.
A release from Gov. Matt Bevin's office says the new facility in Todd County will create 125 jobs.
Work began this week on the 400,000-square-foot (40,000-square-meter) facility on a 150-acre (60-hectare) site. The facility will heat treat and pre-heat rolled aluminum coils from the nearby Logan Aluminum operation in Russellville that is co-owned by Novelis.
Novelis supplies the auto industry and its aluminum is also used to make beverage cans, computers, mobile phones and architectural products.
The company expects the new Kentucky plant to open by 2020.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The man accused of tying up his girlfriend, stealing her gun and taking it to work to confront his supervisor is now accused of abandoning his dog.Full Story >
The man accused of tying up his girlfriend, stealing her gun and taking it to work to confront his supervisor is now accused of abandoning his dog.Full Story >
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Avondale on Monday night, according to police.Full Story >
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Avondale on Monday night, according to police.Full Story >
Residents have reported hearing loud booms across the area over the past several months.Full Story >
Residents have reported hearing loud booms across the area over the past several months.Full Story >
Cincinnati reached a new record high temperature for May 14. The high reached 90 degrees, breaking the record of 89 degrees set in 1919 and 1962.Full Story >
Cincinnati reached a new record high temperature for May 14. The high reached 90 degrees, breaking the record of 89 degrees set in 1919 and 1962.Full Story >
The family of 36-year-old Lawrence Mattingly said it may be time to look at more signage near the area where their loved one was killed.Full Story >
The family of 36-year-old Lawrence Mattingly said it may be time to look at more signage near the area where their loved one was killed.Full Story >