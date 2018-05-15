Israel faces diplomatic fallout after dozens killed in Gaza

Monday's violence came as the U.S. and Israel celebrated the embassy opening, the first official recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital after 70 years.Full Story >
Israeli forces killed 58 Palestinians, most by gunfire, and injured more than 2,700 during mass protests along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new American Embassy in contested Jerusalem.Full Story >
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunFull Story >
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekFull Story >
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledFull Story >
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyFull Story >
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesFull Story >
'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to HollywoodFull Story >
