Missing baby found naked, lying in dirt in OR forest

The man accused of tying up his girlfriend, stealing her gun and taking it to work to confront his supervisor is now accused of abandoning his dog.Full Story >
The man accused of tying up his girlfriend, stealing her gun and taking it to work to confront his supervisor is now accused of abandoning his dog.Full Story >
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Avondale on Monday night, according to police.Full Story >
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Avondale on Monday night, according to police.Full Story >
Residents have reported hearing loud booms across the area over the past several months.Full Story >
Residents have reported hearing loud booms across the area over the past several months.Full Story >
Cincinnati reached a new record high temperature for May 14. The high reached 90 degrees, breaking the record of 89 degrees set in 1919 and 1962.Full Story >
Cincinnati reached a new record high temperature for May 14. The high reached 90 degrees, breaking the record of 89 degrees set in 1919 and 1962.Full Story >
The family of 36-year-old Lawrence Mattingly said it may be time to look at more signage near the area where their loved one was killed.Full Story >
The family of 36-year-old Lawrence Mattingly said it may be time to look at more signage near the area where their loved one was killed.Full Story >