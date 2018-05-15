Judges hear arguments, ask questions on immigration program

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.Full Story >
White House officials say first lady Melania Trump is expected to remain hospitalized for the rest of the week following a "long-planned" procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.Full Story >
EPA Inspector General Arthur Elkins said in letters to Democratic senators that Pruitt himself initiated the 24-hour protection, which far exceeds the part-time security afforded to past EPA administrators.Full Story >
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenFull Story >
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunFull Story >
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekFull Story >
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyFull Story >
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledFull Story >
Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in historyFull Story >
Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United StatesFull Story >
