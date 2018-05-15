Armed robbery at Walgreens in North College Hill - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) -

Police said they are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at the Walgreens in North College Hill.

The suspect held the victim at gunpoint, took cash and ran from the Hamilton Avenue pharmacy about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

They are reviewing surveillance video.

