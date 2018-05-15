Armed robbery at Walgreens in North College Hill

The boy’s father is believed to have been under the influence of methamphetamine when he set the 1-year-old down and walked away.Full Story >
The boy’s father is believed to have been under the influence of methamphetamine when he set the 1-year-old down and walked away.Full Story >
Consumer Reports only recommends 13 of the 73 sunscreen products it tested.Full Story >
Consumer Reports only recommends 13 of the 73 sunscreen products it tested.Full Story >
All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 north in Richmond near Chamberlayne Avenue due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.Full Story >
All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 north in Richmond near Chamberlayne Avenue due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.Full Story >
The search is underway for a missing 4-month-old North Carolina girl who is believed to have been abducted.Full Story >
The search is underway for a missing 4-month-old North Carolina girl who is believed to have been abducted.Full Story >
A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.Full Story >
A former UNCW student who is now a teacher in Stokes County, posted a picture of his paycheck last week to bring awareness to creating fair teacher pay in North Carolina.Full Story >